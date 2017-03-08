National

March 8, 2017 10:06 PM

Agencies reporting 911 outage for AT&T customers across U.S.

By Greg Hadley and The Associated Press

Various law enforcement and government agencies across the country are reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company is aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers.

The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed. On Twitter, the company issued a statement saying it was “aware” of the issues and apologizing to all those affected.

Agencies in Texas, Iowa, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have all sent out tweets saying they’ve been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call. A map circulating on social media purporting to show all the areas affected by the outage includes swaths of the Midwest, Northern California, Texas and the East Coast.

One police department in Frisco, Texas, however, sent a follow-up tweet Wednesday night saying the issue had been resolved in its area. The Denver police department posted a similar tweet soon after.

