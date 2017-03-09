1 in 10 high school students are raped. But simple training changes that, study says

It’s difficult to keep teenagers from dating or going to parties. Even if parents have rules around it to protect their children, teenagers could keep secrets from them and engage in even riskier behavior.
In Kentucky, about one in seven teenagers experience dating violence, and one in 11 experience unwanted sex either because they were forced or intoxicated. Those figures are consistent with the rest of the country, with about 10 percent of minors reporting that they had experienced sexual violence sometime in their life, according to Justice Department figures.
So if you can’t keep your children from being in situations where assault is more likely, what can you do to keep them from becoming a statistic? A program called Green Dot thinks it has the answer, and a study published this week shows it can deliver results.
Green Dot is a two-phase program. First, rape crisis educators give a speech to the entire student body on how to identify and intervene in risky situations. Then the educators work intensively with smaller groups of students – around 15 percent of the student body at any given high school – who have been deemed leaders by their peers. The hope is other students will emulate the behavior of the leaders.
To test the effectiveness of the program, the University of Kentucky implemented it at 13 Kentucky high schools and used another 13 as a control group who did not receive the program.
Every spring between 2010 and 2014, students at every school would fill out a survey about the frequency of violence they experienced and initiated. A total of 89,707 surveys were collected, and results showed sexual violence victimization rates were 12 to 13 percent lower in the Green Dot schools compared to the control schools in years three and four, respectively. That amounts to 120 fewer sexually violent events in year three, and 88 fewer in year four.
“We saw reductions in violence acceptance and increases in bystander actions in the second and third years of the study, but we did not see significant and consistent reductions in sexual violence and other forms of violence until the fourth and fifth years of the study when Green Dot training was fully implemented,” Coker said, adding making the changes clearly requires time.
The total cost of the study was about $1.5 million, and lead researchers Ann Coker and Heather Bush estimate the program costs about $25,000 to be implemented at each school. Ongoing costs are “relatively low.”
The Green Dot program was designed by a former University of Kentucky faculty member and has been used at the university since 2008.
