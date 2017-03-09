'I will never forget': Severed head case marked former top cop's place in history

1:33 Phenix City mayor’s prayer breakfast calls for unity in time of divide Pause

1:53 Hit-and-run victim's grandmother talks about her relationship to former Columbus Councilman Frank D. Chester

2:31 Shaw girls basketball players, head coach react to signing ceremony

4:00 Audrey Boone Tillman receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award

4:10 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award

1:33 Embedded dog collars a recurring issue

1:32 Carver High and Columbus High compete in state basketball and in a fund raiser for the United Negro College Fund

1:46 Watch 3,500 runners participate in Color Me Rad

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case