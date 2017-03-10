Why are beer bottles brown? We never thought to ask until someone pointed it out

1:52 Columbus High student says the city sharing two football stadiums is a 'crazy phenomenon' Pause

1:31 Columbus girls basketball coach, players speak on title game berth

1:35 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 10 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald

0:37 See Carver's Mya Millner top Columbus on last-second shot

1:49 Carver head coach Anson Hundley, players Ja'nya Love-Hill and Mya Millner react to latest win

1:33 Phenix City mayor’s prayer breakfast calls for unity in time of divide

0:31 Columbus area family's practical joke featured on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'

1:32 Carver High and Columbus High compete in state basketball and in a fund raiser for the United Negro College Fund

1:46 Watch 3,500 runners participate in Color Me Rad