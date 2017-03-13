Kids in a robot class built a machine that could change how we care for the homeless

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Pause

1:45 Why does MCSD want to change its custodian system?

1:31 Columbus girls basketball coach, players speak on title game berth

10:36 Rare glimpse inside the historic Callaway log home

2:48 Get a sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Voices of Angels' from Celtic Woman

1:43 Little kids and big kids have colorful fun at Color Me Rad

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:36 Need a prom dress? Watch this!

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first