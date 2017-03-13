Girl Scout’s mom attacked while trying to protect her daughter’s cookie money, cops say

10:36 Rare glimpse inside the historic Callaway log home Pause

1:45 Why does MCSD want to change its custodian system?

0:39 Columbus' Marlisa Scott scores first points of state title game

0:59 Uptown Idol finalists' audition tape: Cho Rambo

1:07 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 13 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

1:35 Carver players' mothers show support before state title game

1:05 Columbus coach Joe Cherrone shares thoughts before title game

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:43 Little kids and big kids have colorful fun at Color Me Rad