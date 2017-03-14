‘Pi Day’ deals at restaurants, stores

5:27 UGA football great and mental health advocate Herschel Walker discusses living with a mental health disorder during a visit to Fort Benning Pause

3:37 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 14 for WRBL's Bob Jeswald

1:10 Salt Life is coming to downtown Columbus

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

2:45 Dundell Cash sentenced to life in 2006 murder of Euan Dougal

0:32 Finding Miss Ruby

2:48 Get a sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Voices of Angels' from Celtic Woman

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

3:26 Peter Pan flies high at Calvary Christian School