How to make the best of another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve

3:16 AKA sorority representatives share plans for Liberty District property Pause

1:08 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 15 for WRBL's Carmen Rose

5:27 UGA football great and mental health advocate Herschel Walker discusses living with a mental health disorder during a visit to Fort Benning

1:07 How does this Columbus teacher make science attractive for girls?

2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain

0:32 Finding Miss Ruby

1:17 Warming shelter opens as temperatures plunge

1:10 Salt Life is coming to downtown Columbus

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school