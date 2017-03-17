Winthrop superfan had to watch NCAA game on TV – because his wife had a baby

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Pause

1:17 Owner of the Martini's nightclub on Broadway speaks out against city's proposed smoking ban

2:34 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 17 for WRBL's Cody Nickel

3:16 AKA sorority representatives share plans for Liberty District property

4:00 Audrey Boone Tillman receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award

3:25 Ann Caggins receives the 2017 SISTERS, Inc. Women of Courage Award

4:10 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award

1:56 Columbus Cottonmouths coach shaves his head for charity

1:10 Salt Life is coming to downtown Columbus