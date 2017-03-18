Young Northwestern fan can’t believe ref’s call and his reaction was priceless

The Northwestern men’s basketball team made its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament this week, ending a 78-year run of futility for the program.
The Wildcats were the only team from college football’s highest-revenue conferences to never participate in college basketball’s biggest event. Northwestern’s high-profile fans, including actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who son plays on the team, and many members of the sports media helped turn the Wildcats’ appearance into one of the bigger storylines of the tournament’s first weekend.
Northwestern, seeded No. 8 in the West Region, won its first game of the tournament, defeating Vanderbilt on Thursday. They faced off against No. 1 seed Gonzaga on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Gonzaga took a huge lead before Northwestern mounted a furious rally in the second half. Northwestern fell short, losing 79-73.
One young Wildcat fan showed just how seriously the fan base is taking these tournament games. He was upset about a foul call — and his reaction quickly became an internet hit. Stewart Mandel of Fox Sports reported on Twitter that the young fan is Northwestern Athletic Director Jim Phillips’ son.
I hope we all find something we love as much as this kid loves Northwestern basketball. pic.twitter.com/QrB9P6wru6— SB Nation (@SBNation) March 18, 2017
Great job by the director calling for the zoom in on the crying Northwestern kid pic.twitter.com/eTWK1v9034— SportAnding (@SportAnding) March 18, 2017
There's a 1 million percent chance the Northwestern little kid shoots it a ton in his little kid league games.— Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) March 18, 2017
Somebody save the #northwestern kid. His friends are gonna roast him on Monday.— Richard Taylor (@filthyrich41) March 18, 2017
Looking forward to a week of think pieces about Crying Northwestern Kid— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) March 18, 2017
oh noooo northwestern kid. no one deserves to have their rubber bands exposed on tv.— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 18, 2017
You kind of want Northwestern to win... just for this kid! #MarchMadness #NCAATournament #Northwestern #Gonzaga https://t.co/fA4tZbttmO— TJae (@tjae822) March 18, 2017
