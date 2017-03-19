He was a fugitive — until he used his CVS rewards card

Key West police detectives caught a man wanted in Georgia for an assortment of violent crimes including felony strangulation and aggravated assault with a weapon, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The Cobb County Sheriff's Office contacted Key West police Thursday, saying Jamaal Seymour, 37, was possibly in Key West and wanted on a number of counts.
A “be on the lookout” alert warned that Seymour be considered armed and dangerous.
Seymour’s thrifty nature did him in, police said.
“Intelligence showed that Seymour had used a CVS rewards card at the Truman Avenue store around 6 p.m. on March 14,” Crean said. “Detectives began searching for Seymour.”
By 10 p.m. Detectives Darnell Sealey and Marcus Del Valle saw a man matching Seymour's description at the intersection of Southard and Duval Streets.
They asked him his name and he said it was Lamont Major, but added he had no identification. As Detective Sealey took out his phone to compare the man with the fugitive’s photo, Seymour took off running, Crean said.
The detectives caught up to Seymour at nearby Key Lime Square and he was taken to the Monroe County Detention Center without incident. He was booked locally with resisting arrest, giving false ID to an officer and being a fugitive.
Gwen Filosa
