Toddler hospitalized after parents accidentally leave him in hot car during church

2:48 Northside's Bailee Turpin, Morgan Ingram speak after Turpin's signing Pause

1:58 Pacelli shortstop Avery Ross, head coach Hart Mizell discuss signing ceremony

1:18 Smiths Station right fielder Jared Head, head coach Michael Ferry reaction to Head's walk-off home run

3:01 Video Notebook: The request of a homeless man: “I want proof that I’m here”

3:14 David Pollard's family celebrate his birthday with at cookout

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential election

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality