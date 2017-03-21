Firefighter accused of taking heroin and passing out with three kids in his truck

A 38-year-old Kansas City firefighter faces child endangerment charges after he was arrested Friday after he was found by North Kansas City police unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel of a pickup with three children in the backseat.
Officers say the man admitted to injecting himself with heroin moments earlier, according to Clay County court records.
Jacob Steven Palmer of Kansas City was also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia and for having a controlled substance. Palmer is scheduled to appear in court April 20 and was released after posting $20,000 bond.
According to court records, officers were sent to Missouri 283 and Missouri 9 just before 4 p.m. on a report of a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a pickup that had stopped in traffic.
Witnesses said Palmer was driving erratically before he pulled over in the left lane of Missouri 9.
Officers said Palmer was unconscious behind the wheel, holding a syringe. A metal spoon with burnt residue was on the center console next to him as well as a child’s bib peppered with apparent blood spots.
Palmer’s skin appeared to be yellowish, and he was drooling when he was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police found two capped syringes and a package containing a brown liquid, which later tested positive for heroin, according to court documents.
Palmer later told investigators that he bought the heroin while at a party in Kansas City but thought it was liquefied oxycodone. Palmer admitted injecting himself with the liquid. He then drove to Gladstone to see about an oil change.
Palmer said he was on his way home when he began feeling strange. Palmer, who has been a firefighter since 2003, also said he had been addicted to oxycodone for about three years but said he has never injected heroin, court records stated.
