Her ‘Grandpa Frank’ was a slave and she’d never seen his face – then her phone rang

1:24 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 23 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose Pause

1:43 Dr. Tom Bernard talks about Tenebrae Service

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

4:53 Retired Lt. Gen Carmen Cavezza is honored at the National Infantry Museum

2:56 CSU president Chris Markwood - Islands of Innovation at CSU

1:00 Photographer Jeremiah Ariaz previews new exhibit at CSU's ArtLab

1:13 Sneak Peek: Coca-Cola Space Science Center to celebrate public opening of new exhibit

5:03 Grandmother of hit-and-run victim talks about losing her only granddaughter

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case