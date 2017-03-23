National

March 23, 2017 8:21 PM

Trump demands Friday vote on health care bill despite uncertainty in GOP caucus

McClatchy Media Reports

President Donald Trump has made it clear that it’s now or never for the American Health Care Act, telling top House Republicans in a meeting Thursday night that he wants a vote on Friday, despite the fact that leaders are unsure whether they have enough votes to pass the measure or not.

Friday’s vote is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser

View more video

Nation & World Videos