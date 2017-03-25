One autistic boy is helping his sick brother by selling his drawings for $1 each

0:57 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 26 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose Pause

1:43 Dr. Tom Bernard talks about Tenebrae Service

5:27 UGA football great and mental health advocate Herschel Walker discusses living with a mental health disorder during a visit to Fort Benning

10:36 Rare glimpse inside the historic Callaway log home

2:48 Take a sneak peek tour of the Rock Island Ridge apartment community in Phenix City

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban

0:54 Holly Wait talks about RiverBlast

2:39 Jarrett Stidham on being Auburn's starter: 'That's why I came here'