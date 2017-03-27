Nearly 2,100 babies have left the hospital with warm heads, thanks to this 90-year-old

Barbara Lowe, a 90-year-old great-grandmother, has been knitting hats for newborns at Hillcrest Hospital in Ohio for more than eight years.
She sees no reason to stop now.
“Age is just a number, and you’ve gotta keep busy, you can’t just sit and crawl in a corner, you gotta keep moving, gotta keep doing.” Lowe told Cleveland 19.
Lowe knows exactly how many pink, blue and multicolored hats she has made for newborns since she began in 2008.
“To this day, I’ve made 2,072 hats,” Lowe told Cleveland.com earlier this month. “I love doing this.”
Lowe told Cleveland.com that she spent a lot of time at the hospital before her husband Milton died in 2001. “They were always so good to me,” she said.
So she’s been paying it back for years. The hats are placed on babies’ heads right after they’re born, something that helps babies stay warm and they get to take them home.
“I feel like they (the babies') parents gave them their first gift, which is life,” she told Cleveland.com. “I feel like I'm giving them their second gift with these little hats.”
Lowe isn’t the only one providing hats for the newborns at Hillcrest Hospital, according to Cleveland.com, but the parents who receive that hats are thankful.
“We are happy to see Barbara honored because (of) her hard work for all these years, and her passion for newborns in the community shouldn’t go unnoticed,” new mom Hiba Rosace told Babble after her twins got hats knit by Lowe.
Lowe purchases all of her own yarn, but things have gotten a bit tougher in recent years. Cleveland 19 said you can donate money to her yarn fund, if you’d like to help out.
