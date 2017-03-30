Cop said a 1-legged woman threw a man from a bridge. She didn’t, but lost all anyway

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier Pause

1:26 Alpha Kappa Alpha sorors talk about their plans for the Liberty District

2:40 Looking Back: Mother remembers son fatally shot in 2013

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal goes bad

2:56 Get behind the scenes with the Adopt-a-Raptor program at Callaway Gardens

3:40 Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage

1:56 Installing a car seat properly

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first