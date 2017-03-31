Is April the Giraffe finally ready to give birth? Or is it an April Fools’ Day joke?

2:03 Update on the Randall Keller murder and child cruelty case Pause

1:11 Judge Glenda Hatchett speaks out about alternative schools

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass

2:40 Judge Glenda Hatchett tells why she's representing family of police shooting victim Philando Castile

1:21 Columbus Blue Devils bats get going early in win

2:01 Central softball player asks friend to prom with surprise promposal

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

1:27 Honoring those who give, and receive, the gift of life