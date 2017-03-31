1 in 5 millennials identifies as LGBTQ, according to new survey

2:03 Update on the Randall Keller murder and child cruelty case Pause

1:11 Judge Glenda Hatchett speaks out about alternative schools

2:40 Judge Glenda Hatchett tells why she's representing family of police shooting victim Philando Castile

0:04 Jordan High softball team selling #BrantleyStrong bracelets to help pay for 5-year-old's cancer treatment

1:21 Columbus Blue Devils bats get going early in win

3:49 CSU Instructor Talks About Losing Student To Gun Violence

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:27 Honoring those who give, and receive, the gift of life