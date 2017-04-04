Feeling powerless after Trump won, she wants to empower others by fixing the wage gap

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police Pause

4:27 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 4 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

0:53 See storm damage around Midtown

2:03 Update on the Randall Keller murder and child cruelty case

3:33 William Washington pleads not guilty to felony murder in the shooting death Dominique Horton

0:52 Music and merriment mark 2017 Strut The Hooch parade

1:10 Rep. Calvin Smyre discusses education funding

3:14 Here's why a Columbus family is speaking out about social media posts

1:58 Man shot in the head outside M&M grocery