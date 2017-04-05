Women and minority doctors make much less than white male doctors, study finds

Many who deny a wage gap exists between women and men and white people and minorities tend to attribute differences to career selection, saying if those people had chosen a different, high-paying career they would be paid equal to the white men in that field.
Not true, a study published Wednesday found.
A physician is indubitably one higher-paid, highly skilled career. But even among doctors, white people on average earn significantly more than their Asian, Hispanic and black counterparts, and men tend to make more than women, according to the Medscape Physician 2017 Compensation Report.
It was the first time Medscape asked about race in an annual survey with 19,200 respondents this year. It found white doctors make an average of $303,000; Asian doctors make an average of $283,000; Hispanic doctors make an average of $271,000; and black doctors make an average of $262,000.
“The gap can be partly explained by participation in primary care, which pays less,” the study explains. “Of the four groups, black/African American doctors are most likely (30 percent) and white doctors least likely (20 percent) to be primary care physicians, the survey found.”
A 2016 study in BMJ found an even wider gap between white and black physicians. It found white, male doctors made 35 percent more than black physicians, even after accounting for specialty, experience, number of hours worked, number of Medicaid patients, and whether the physician is a primary care physician.
Male doctors also tend to make significantly more than women, Medscape found, though the gap has been narrowing slightly. Among primary care physicians the gap is 16 percent, with male doctors earning $229,000 and females $197,000. But the gap is wider among specialists, at 37 percent, with male specialists making $345,000 and female specialists making $251,000.
The good news for women physicians is there are signs the gap will continue narrowing in the future. Older women face a 35 to 37 percent pay gap, Medscape found, while women younger than 34 are seeing a pay gap closer to 18 percent.
But Medscape found black women especially felt they had a lack of respect at work, making their jobs harder.
“No matter how hard I try, or how well I treat my patients and the staff, I do not receive as much respect or credit for my efforts as does my male, white counterpart,” a female neonatal/perinatal doctor told Medscape. “One nurse even told me to shut up.”
