They were sent to prison for life decades ago as teens. Now they’ll soon be free

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands Pause

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police

1:56 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson responds to judge's decision in lawsuit

4:31 Chattahoochee Gospel Jubilee is April 8 in Phenix City

1:38 Retired teacher passionately speaks against school district plan

1:53 Tashema Johnson talks about new mentoring program in memory of her late husband Columbus promoter "J.B." Johnson

3:39 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces city closing in anticipation of Wednesday storms

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first