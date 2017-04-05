Woman snapping selfie falls 60 feet from California bridge

4:31 Chattahoochee Gospel Jubilee is April 8 in Phenix City Pause

1:38 Retired teacher passionately speaks against school district plan

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police

3:39 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces city closing in anticipation of Wednesday storms

2:45 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 5 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

1:53 Tashema Johnson talks about new mentoring program in memory of her late husband Columbus promoter "J.B." Johnson

4:43 Mayor Tomlinson and Dr. Liss talk about Columbus Alzheimer's project

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first