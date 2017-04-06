Women, 42 years apart, brawl over fender bender in thrift store parking lot

A fender bender in a Stockton, California thrift store parking lot led to a brawl between two women separated by more than 40 years in age, leaving the older woman injured and the other in jail on felony battery charges, Channel 40 (KTXL) reported.
Video appears to show two women grabbing each other in front of a parked car while bystanders watched from in front of Superior Thrift Store, 1135 N. Wilson Way. The woman in a green top appears to hit the younger woman wearing a black sweatshirt. Then, the younger woman appears to throw punches before pulling her to the ground by her hair. The older woman landed with her arm bent backward and had a large welt on her forehead.
Stockton police told KTXL the injured woman is 67 years old, but did not identify her. Vanessa Ortiz, 25, is being held without bail on a felony battery charge, and she also had an arrest warrant for failing to appear for a misdemeanor loitering charge with intent of prostitution, according to KTXL.
“I pushed her, and it was an accident.” Vanessa Ortiz, 25, said in a jailhouse interview with KTXL. “My apologies to her and her family, whatever.”
Ortiz said she had scratches on her face from the altercation during which the woman “snatched my glasses off.”
