She pushed the button, but it was his money. So who gets the $100,000 jackpot?

4:31 Chattahoochee Gospel Jubilee is April 8 in Phenix City Pause

1:41 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 6 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

3:11 Retired Col. Ralph Puckett talks about new book

1:12 Northside's Mack Williams has standout day on the diamond

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands

1:53 Columbus doctor recruiting for Alzheimer's clinical trials