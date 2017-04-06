Rescuers search for hours for a kayaker who left his group and took a taxi home

4:31 Chattahoochee Gospel Jubilee is April 8 in Phenix City Pause

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands

3:11 Retired Col. Ralph Puckett talks about new book

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police

1:56 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson responds to judge's decision in lawsuit

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:48 Man sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill after shooting

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality