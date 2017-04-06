600,000 defective prescription inhalers recalled, FDA announces

Almost 600,000 prescription inhalers have been recalled voluntarily by GlaxoSmithKline.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, the Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol inhalers are not delivering drugs effectively. The medication is commonly used to treat asthma and other reversible obstructive airway diseases.
The recall is in effect for prescriptions nationwide. The following inhalers are affected:
Lot #: 6ZP9848, Expiring 03/18
Lot #: 6ZP0003, 6ZP9944, Expiring 04/18
Consumers with defective units should not use them and should consult their doctor. The recall is a Class II, which means the drugs could cause “temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences” but serious health consequences are unlikely.
