Comedian Don Rickles dies at 90

Comedian Don Rickles, whose sharply barbed insults on the stage knew no target too large, died Thursday at his Los Angeles home, his publicist Paul Shefrin said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The longtime comedian died at 90 of kidney failure, Shefrin said.
Rickles’ routines, which earned him titles like “The King of Zing” and “The Merchant of Venom” for his scathing humor, were unrepentantly harsh, according to the Los Angeles Times. He often mocked his audience’s looks and once jabbed singer Frank Sinatra for his temper by telling him during an act to “make yourself at home” and “hit somebody.”
Even President Ronald Reagan couldn’t escape the Rickles treatment. Rickles performed at the president’s second inaugural ball and asked if he was “going too fast” for Reagan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Perhaps in fitting homage, reactions on social media were a mix of grief and sarcasm:
RIP Don Rickles. One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 6, 2017
Rest In Peace Don Rickles.— Nat Shupe (@NatShupe) April 6, 2017
You were politically incorrect before anyone knew what political correctness was.
Your humor will be missed. pic.twitter.com/jzWXhR9LHr
Don Rickles was simply the best. He created insult comedy &yet every 1 of his targets felt loved and honored. One of a kind.#RIPdonrickles— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 6, 2017
In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017
Legendary insult comic Don Rickles has died at age 90. A sad day for hockey pucks everywhere.— Brad Oswald (@BradOswald) April 6, 2017
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
