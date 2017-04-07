Being rich in America buys you 10 extra years, new study finds

4:12 Does Columbus have a gang problem? Pause

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands

4:17 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 7 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

1:16 Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children

1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

0:36 U.S. fires missiles at Syrian air base

2:16 Jovonne Williams charged in hit-and-run death of Kassandra Hollinhead