Coastal Carolina cheerleaders were paid up to $1,500 for dates, investigation reveals

1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter Pause

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police

4:17 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 7 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

1:43 Dr. Tom Bernard talks about Tenebrae Service

1:16 Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

2:43 Peachtree Mall shooting witness describes the scene