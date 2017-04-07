They were determined to get married, despite the cancer spreading through his body.

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands Pause

1:57 See the two-man teams cross the 3-mile run finish line at the Best Ranger Competition

4:17 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 7 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

0:58 Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting

1:43 Have business at the Government Center? You'll want to watch this.

1:16 Columbus Recorder's Court: Man pleads not guilty to sexual exploitation on children

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason