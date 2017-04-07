Fired for being pro-choice, Tomi Lahren sues Glenn Beck for wrongful termination

Conservative talk show commentator Tomi Lahren has sued former employer Glenn Beck for wrongful termination.
Lahren was removed from her show on The Blaze, a conservative media company, in late March after announcing on The View that she was pro-choice. The company said she has not been fired because she remains under contract until September, and she is still being paid.
“It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her,” a Blaze spokesman told the Dallas Morning News.
Lahren, 24, explained on The View last month why she is pro-choice.
“I am ... someone that loves the Constitution, I am someone that's for limited government, so I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” Lahren told the shocked hosts. “I can sit here and say that as a Republican, and I can say, you know what, I'm for limited government so stay out of my guns and you can stay out of my body as well.”
In the suit, Lahren also claims she has been harmed by the fact that she cannot access her Facebook page, where she has 4.2 million followers. According to TMZ, The Blaze owns the page, which has not posted anything since she made her comments regarding abortion. Lahren has 691,000 on Twitter.
Comments