5 kids were playing in a bounce house. Then a gust of wind hurled it 30 feet in the air.

A day of fun at a church in Taylors, South Carolina, turned terrifying Saturday, resulting in five hospitalized children.
Springwell Church was hosting its annual Spring Festival on Saturday when a strong gust of wind hit the field where the carnival was being held, according to multiple media reports.
Caught up by the wind, an inflatable slide and bounce house were carried into the air and towards a nearby highway, according to WSPA. Five children were inside.
“It was pure chaos,” one parent told WSPA of the scene. “All of the kids were terrified and screaming.”
Before it reached the highway, the house struck a power line, ripping it down. The power line succeeded in stopping the house from going into traffic, but it also resulted in lost power for almost 1,000 people, according to Fox Carolina.
All five children were transported to the hospital, according to The Greenville News. The severity of their injuries was not disclosed, but in a Facebook post to the church’s page on Sunday, pastor David Pearson said two children remain hospitalized in “stable condition.”
According to Fox Carolina, those attending the carnival reported that the house and slide were both staked to the ground but that the wind was ripped the straps loose, with many calling it a “freak accident.”
Emergency officials told local media outlets that the bounce house may have flown as high as 30 feet before hitting the power line, and that the children inside were extremely fortunate the inflatable did not catch fire as a result.
According to PBS, more than 18,800 injuries related to inflatables were reported in 2012, three times the number from 2006. While that number declined in 2013, some safety groups have termed bouncy house injuries an “epidemic,” and there have been a series of high-profile incidents in which wind has taken some inflatables as high as 100 feet in the air.
“My kids will not ever get in an inflatable again if there’s any wind,” one parent told WSPA.
