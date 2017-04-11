No matter how you use Facebook, it makes you feel worse

It’s pretty easy to get sucked into your newsfeed and spend too much time on Facebook. While it may make you feel guilty for wasting time, too many hours spent on the site can actually have a real impact on your mental health.
Most people average an hour on Facebook each day, and researchers found that time spent on the site negatively influenced well-being.
“Overall, our results showed that, while real-world social networks were positively associated with overall well-being, the use of Facebook was negatively associated with overall well-being,” the researchers wrote in the Harvard Business Review.
The researchers, Holly Shakya of University of California, San Diego and Nicholas Christakis of Yale University, examined Facebook use of 5,208 adults over a two-year period to see how use of the site impacted people’s well-being. That was measured by assessing self-reported physical and mental health, life satisfaction and body mass index in three separate waves of data.
Researchers had direct access to users’ Facebook data, so they could determine how active someone was on the site. They also obtained information from participants about their real-world social networks by gathering data about friends with whom they spent free time and friends with whom they discussed important matters.
They found that Facebook use had a particularly strong impact on mental health, with measures of Facebook use — posting to the site, liking others’ posts and clicking on links — contributing to a decrease in mental health a year later.
“We found consistently that both liking others’ content and clicking links significantly predicted a subsequent reduction in self-reported physical health, mental health, and life satisfaction,” the researchers wrote.
Even when they controlled for initial levels of well-being, Facebook use and real-world networks, researchers saw diminished future well-being in those with increased Facebook use. But they couldn’t definitively say why.
“Overall our results suggests that well-being declines are also matter of quantity of use rather than only quality of use,” researchers wrote. “Our results suggest that the nature and quality of this sort of connection is no substitute for the real world interaction we need for a healthy life.”
Comments