If you like wine, you might need a drink after this

0:58 Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting Pause

1:57 'He knew': Sonya Eddings says her ex-husband knew of indiscrepancies in trust account

0:51 Swing vote explains opposition to hire Camelot Education

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:15 Here are a few tips to remember if you're going to the air show this weekend

0:52 Check out some freestyle kayaking before the big national championship this weekend

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:43 USA Freestyle Kayak National Championships coming to Columbus

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk