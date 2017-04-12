Woman beheaded her ex-boyfriend’s mother while a 9-year-old boy fled, cops say

2:18 A lesson in Zamboni driving with Christopher Mays Pause

1:55 Woman raises chickens in midtown neighborhood

2:02 High school automotive program earns $50K at auction

0:58 Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:55 Aussie Kingdom brings a little "down under" to the Civic Center

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:15 Columbus man speaks about son killed in Ticknor Drive shooting

1:34 Westville breaks ground to begin move to Columbus