Couple decides to kill disabled son after watching ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ official says

0:39 Homicide in southwest Wichita Pause

2:18 A lesson in Zamboni driving with Christopher Mays

0:58 Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting

2:02 High school automotive program earns $50K at auction

3:25 New zip line addition under construction

4:10 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award

0:43 USA Freestyle Kayak National Championships coming to Columbus

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:55 Aussie Kingdom brings a little "down under" to the Civic Center