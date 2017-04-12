A 3-year-old asked her parents for a poop-themed birthday party, and they obliged

Sometimes even the best of parties can turn into a a total poopfest.
And in this case, that was the goal.
In October 2016, a 3-year-old girl in Missouri named Audrey had every immature adult’s dream: a poop-themed birthday party.
Audrey’s mother, Rebecca Marose, said she went all out for her daughter’s second birthday, decorating a pumpkin patch and “going a little crazy,” she told Babble. So for the next year, she decided she would do whatever Audrey wanted.
“For months, every time we mentioned her party, Audrey requested ‘poop balloons and a poop cake,’” Marose told The Huffington Post. “I tried suggesting other themes, but she always insisted on poop.”
So eventually Marose gave in and decided to have a poo-poo party.
Mom seriously delivers on 3-year-old’s wish for a poop-themed #birthday party.— Babble (@BabbleEditors) April 13, 2017
https://t.co/kQY4tr9bWC #momlife pic.twitter.com/hUUTgLfANG
But, being an enthusiastic and good mother, Marose didn’t just settle for balloons and a cake. Instead, she went all out, getting a poop pinata, a poop cake, poop cookies, poop costumes, whoopie cushions and a game called “pin the poop,” per Fox 13. Think pin the tail on the donkey, but with a toilet and some feces-themed stickers.
Audrey herself wore a shirt with the poop emoji on it. In the pinata, Marose placed Tootsie Rolls, Hershey Kisses and other brown candies.
Mom throws her daughter the poop-themed birthday of her dreams https://t.co/LtR1Ib2tId pic.twitter.com/QLXrmP9Vda— CafeMom (@cafemom) April 11, 2017
“I expected the grandparents to question it, but they all just laughed when I told them,” Marose told the Huffington Post.
“She just happens to really, really like poop. I don’t think it ever even occurred to her that it was a strange request,” Marose told Babble.
As for those who think such a party may be weird or even disturbing, well, Marose doesn’t give a crap.
“This party wasn't for me, it was for Audrey. I love that we will look back at pictures, and it will represent her at 3 — my funny and quirky little girl,” Marose told the Huffington Post.
“I will never forget how excited she was when she came down the stairs and saw everything,” Marose told CafeMom. “To see how happy she was, was totally worth whatever embarrassment I felt wearing a poop costume.”
Comments