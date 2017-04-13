The first twin was born Jan. 17. The second, two weeks later.

1:58 Local civic organization gives youngsters new shoes for Easter Pause

3:25 New zip line addition under construction

0:43 USA Freestyle Kayak National Championships coming to Columbus

0:38 Collapsed section of Riverwalk could remain closed until next year

1:39 Attorney for Peachtree Mall shooting suspect says client is working mother who maintains her innocence

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:07 Looking Back: Remembering Charles Foster

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:43 She raps her way to 2017 Georgia Economics Teacher of the Year title