Got organic? ‘Green’ growers are split over industry-funded ad and promotion program

2:33 Family remembers homicide victim Jason Boykin Pause

2:43 She raps her way to 2017 Georgia Economics Teacher of the Year title

0:43 USA Freestyle Kayak National Championships coming to Columbus

2:28 The Olivia D. Amos birthing center is unveiled at Columbus Regional Health

1:39 Holy Week: Crucifixion portrayal catches motorists' attention

2:36 A peek inside Ben's ChopHouse in Columbus

1:04 Owner of Mike & Ed's Bar-B-Que talks about reopening after fire

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first