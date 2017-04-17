Why we continue to fly with airlines who treat us terribly

Many people called for boycotting United Airlines during their public relations nightmare last week, but a recent poll shows why those calls are unlikely to become reality.

The poll by Morning Consult asked 1,849 people a few days after the United incident if they would book a United Airlines or American Airlines flight from New York City to Chicago under certain conditions. While people overwhelmingly chose American over United when conditions were the same, small adjustments in the flights gave United much better odds.

United employees had a passenger, Dr. David Dao, beaten and dragged off a flight in order to make room for stand-by employees on a route from Chicago to Louisville on April 9. Employees first tried to get four volunteers, but when no one gave up their seats for $800 plus a night’s stay at a hotel employees started selecting people at random. Dao was one of those, and when he refused to leave his seat – he cited needing to see patients in the morning – United called security, who violently removed him.

Dao’s lawyer said he suffered from a concussion and a broken nose in addition to losing two teeth in the incident. The three Chicago Police Department officers involved were suspended last week.

When the poll asked if people would choose a flight identical in $204 cost and timing with United or American, 70 percent said American. That increased to 79 percent among those who indicated they had heard about the United incident recently, while it was about evenly split among those who hadn’t.

However, add in a 3-hour layover or a price hike of $66 on the American flight and those numbers even out, even among those familiar with Dao’s troubles. When a layover in Cleveland was added to the American flight, 53 percent of people said they would choose United. When the American flight cost $270 and the United flight cost $204, 60 percent would choose United. When the American flight was both more expensive and included a layover, 65 percent said they would choose United.

A 2011 Consumer Traveler survey revealed 77 percent of people consider the price of a flight first when selecting travel options, followed by the schedule and whether the flight is nonstop or includes a layover. The reputation of the airline was second from last on respondents’ considerations, only scoring above whether there was business class availability on the airline.

Even before United’s treatment of Dao, it was ranked low on customer satisfaction compared to other airlines. United scored lower than all airlines except Frontier in a 2016 J.D. Power study of satisfaction with airlines.