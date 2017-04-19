Facebook suspect ordered nuggets and fries. Employees called 911, delayed the fries

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:40 Columbus police: Man shot in the face at apartment complex Pause 2:25 CSU Servant Leadership students pitch in at SafeHouse Ministries at Rose Hill United Methodist Church 0:13 Columbus police investigating homicide at Cusseta Road church 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:11 Wilson Homes public housing units get a facelift 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:21 Wilson Homes resident serves others 1:38 Retired teacher passionately speaks against school district plan 3:09 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 19 from WRBL'S Bob Jeswald 1:05 Woman asks Richard Spencer what it's like to get punched in the face Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tuesday, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed the death of Steve Stephens, the suspect in the fatal shooting of the 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Williams said Stephens was found dead after a brief pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania. Cleveland Police via Storyful