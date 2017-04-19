Bill O’Reilly officially out at Fox following sexual harassment allegations

Fox announced Wednesday afternoon that Bill O’Reilly is getting the boot.

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” Fox said in a statement.

The announcement comes after multiple allegations of sexual harassment against O’Reilly surfaced and more than two dozen advertisers pulled out from his show.

In an internal memo sent to all staff at Fox News, the Murdochs added a little to their public statement.

“Lastly, and most importantly, we want to underscore our consistent commitment to fostering a work environment built on the values of trust and respect,” the memo ended.

Internal memo that the Murdochs just sent out to all staff at Fox News pic.twitter.com/PBeSR8zMEe — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 19, 2017

Former CEO of Fox News Roger Ailes was also ousted in July following allegations of sexual harassment. Ailes’ contract was fully paid out, and O’Reilly recently signed a multiyear contract at $20 million per year.

A major issue that arose as executives discussed terminating O’Reilly was whether he would be allowed to say good-bye to his audience, according to New York Magazine. The statement appears to say that O’Reilly, who is currently on vacation, will not have that chance.

Tucker Carlson will take over the O’Reilly Factor spot, according to NPR. Carlson used to have Megyn Kelly’s old 9 p.m. spot on the network, and it’s unclear who will take that spot now.