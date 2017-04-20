Down but not out: Carriage horse ‘Big John’ trips in Charleston, will take time off

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:42 Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators Pause 2:04 Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 3:23 Synovus Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling talks with the Ledger-Enquirer following the annual shareholders meeting 5:51 Anti-racism director forced to 'blank' out names while criticizing school board 1:30 Mason Hargrove wins national kayaking title 2:55 March report: Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler comments on state's job market 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 1:45 Neighborhood residents react to recent shootings 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A carriage horse named Big John tripped and fell to the ground Wednesday afternoon at the start of his first tour of the day in Charleston, S.C., but came away mostly unscathed. This video shows tourists, officers, and the horse's owners rushing to help. Facebook / Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates