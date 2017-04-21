He walked into Denny’s, dumped gasoline on a 69-year-old stranger and lit him on fire, police say

An Oregon man is in critical condition with burns to his face and body after being set on fire by a complete stranger.
Identified as Scott Ranstrom, the 69-year-old man was sitting in a booth at Denny’s in Happy Valley, Oregon, on Wednesday night when a young man police believe to be Deshaun James Swanger walked in and was seated in a booth adjacent to him, per KATU.
According to surveillance video, the man then dumped a liquid, believed to be gasoline, on Ranstrom and tossed a burning object at him. There was a large flash as Ranstrom caught fire, and the suspect ran out of the restaurant, per KATU.
“We are deeply disturbed by the senseless, random act of violence that took place at our franchised-owned Happy Valley restaurant, and our thoughts and prayers are with our guest that was seriously injured,” a spokesperson for Denny’s said in a statement.
On Thursday night, Clackamas County police arrested Swanger on charges of attempted murder for the attack, per KGW. While Swanger has a criminal history of robbery and assault, he has never been charged with arson and has never met Ranstrom, according to police, who believe the incident to be a “senseless act of violence.”
Swanger was arrested at a “halfway house” nearby the restaurant, where he lived with more than a dozen other men. Cell phone footage of his arrest shows him complying peacefully with police directions, per KGW.
We got him! #WorkingTogether pic.twitter.com/sRpwkDEOhQ— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) April 21, 2017
According to The Oregonian, Swanger is also being investigated for a similar attack at a local movie theater on Sunday night. According to a witness’s account of that attack, “The Fate of the Furious” was almost finished when a matchbook was ignited in the theater and a man poured the contents of a clear plastic bottle onto another person.
The victim ran out of the theater with his sleeve on fire and smelling strongly of gasoline, according to the witness’s account. However, when police arrived, the victim was “not cooperative” and treated the incident as a joke.
“The victim refused to press any charges and only gave a vague description of a suspect,” a police spokesperson told The Oregonian.
Now, police say they plan to re-interview the victim in hopes of determining whether the attacker was Swanger.
Meanwhile, Ranstrom’s condition was announced Thursday. His sister, Leslie Kurtz, told KATU that his face has been burned so badly that he is “unrecognizable.” His family has set up a GoFundMe page for his medical expenses and are hoping to raise $100,000.
