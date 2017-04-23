5 weeks of dating, a breakup, threats and a neighborhood under seige

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:21 Snakes, gators and bigger snakes at the annual Oxbow Meadows Reptile Fest Pause 4:55 Sunday Interview with Dr Sylvester McRae 2:23 Hundreds wait in line at Chipper Jones book signing 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 2:04 Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 3:16 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 23 from WRBL'S Cody Nickel 1:42 Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 1:54 Uptown Facade Board wrestles with downtown State Farm sign 1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Doug and Terra Fogg were home on June 28, 2016, the night that Alan Amundson went on a shooting rampage in their neighborhood. Their motor home was struck by three bullets, they said, and one of those bullets hit a Boise police officer in the chest. The officer, who was wearing a ballistic vest, did not suffer life-threatening injury. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com