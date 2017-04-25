‘When I died’: She collapsed during a workout. These quick decisions saved her life

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:21 Snakes, gators and bigger snakes at the annual Oxbow Meadows Reptile Fest Pause 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 0:44 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 24 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 2:23 Hundreds wait in line at Chipper Jones book signing 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:04 Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 4:55 Sunday Interview with Dr Sylvester McRae 1:55 Best Ranger 2016 final 1:41 Shaw's Kayla Bonilla, head coach Julee Fryer share thoughts on signing ceremony Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Andrew Evans, program concierge with Hilton Head Health, talks about performing CPR on Amber Moloney, a 22-year-old intern with the facility, who went into cardiac arrest while exercising in February. Delayna Earley Staff video