America may run on Dunkin’, but robbery suspect stretches first

Always stretch before you do any strenuous exercise.
And, evidently, you should also stretch before committing an armed robbery.
At least, that seems to be the approach of the man who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in Philadelphia.
Surveillance cameras caught the man – dressed in black pants, black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask and black sneakers – outside the store before he entered.
Hands on hips, he bends forward, then stretches to one side, then to the other, then back again. Cameras next capture him ambling toward the store entrance.
Inside the Dunkin’s, the man brandishes his handgun, nimbly jumps over the counter and demands money. He netted $344.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5’10”-6’0”, medium athletic build. He was armed with a silver over black semi-automatic handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.
If the man is caught and convicted, he’s likely to be doing another stretch – in jail.
