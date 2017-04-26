How a young father was saved by faith and his wife’s Facebook post

Haley and Noah Allen, left, and Wyatt and Amy Bardi. Wyatt was recently a kidney donor for Noah. Charlotte attorney Noah Allen has lived with kidney disease since his teens. (He's now in his late 20s). But when the disease progressed to where he needed a kidney transplant -- his kidneys were functioning at less than 30 percent -- Allen faced a potentially long wait. Unless he could find a living donor. His wife Haley put the word out on her blog. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com